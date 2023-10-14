Offset’s highly-anticipated sophomore album Set It Off is out now. On it, he addressed several significant moments in his life. For Latto, who makes a guest appearance, she used her verse to clap back at a rumored foe. So, did Latto diss Ice Spice on “Fine As Can Be”?

If you look at the lyrics posted on Genius, it seems likely. Latto raps, “Double whatever they offer me / Buyin’ Chanels is comedy / I already bought me every color Birkin / Now I want the stocks and properties / That n**** munch / Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch / I don’t do backends, need it up front / I’m big dawg, you b*tches is runts / Don’t pull wigs, don’t pull stunts / I pull triggers, and I pull blunts / I pull cars like it’s Tonk / B*tch, you couldn’t top me in a bunk.” In those lyrics, it seems there are two subtle references to Spice’s famous catchphrase.

This wouldn’t be the first time the two exchange blows. In July, Ice Spice shared the song “Butterfly Ku,” where she rapped, “Where she at? On the floor (Damn) / She get her money, but I’m gettin’ more (More) / I’m a player, you know I’m a score (Facts) / First they was hatin’, now I’m on the board.” Fans took to social media to call out the stanza as a shot at Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor.”

Listen to the full track above.

Set It Off is out now via Motown/Capitol. Find more information here.