Did Usher Visit Russell Simmons In Bali?

From the beloved My Way The Vegas Residency to his record-setting Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, Usher has had quite an impressive few years. But before the “Good Good” singer hits the road for his Past Present Future tour, Usher is using the downtime to enjoy some family time.

Based on Usher’s latest post online, it appears atop his list was celebrating his nuptials with his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea. During Super Bowl LVIII weekend, the pair snuck away to officially tie the knot. Shortly after, Usher began a hectic promotional run to discuss his latest studio album, Coming Home.

After wrapping up his press tour, it appears the Raymonds jet set off on their official honeymoon. However, fans aren’t happy about the destination the couple chose.

On February 25, Usher shared a video and photo from a tropical location with his wife. Neither upload onto his official Instagram page revealed the exact country. However, according to Russell Simmon’s latest post, it might’ve been his new stomping grounds, Bali, Indonesia.

In a vlog shared on March 3, Simmons revealed that Usher visited him in his new residence. Simmons went on to pen a sentimental message about the encounter. “When I was at the lowest point in my life, I woke up, and this man was sitting by my bed,” he wrote. “I had known Usher since he was a kid, but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self-discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing God’s consciousness in ourselves.”

He closed the post by thanking Usher for his ongoing support. “People remember to remember this: a friend walks in when others walk out,” he wrote. “I will never forget the generosity of spirit I witnessed in this man. God bless you, baby bro Usher. [I] love you!”

Fans of Usher slammed the recording artist for being spotted with Simmons, given the sexual assault allegation the former mogul is facing. View their remarks below.

Usher hasn’t issued a response to the blowback for users online.

