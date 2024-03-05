After wrapping up his press tour, it appears the Raymonds jet set off on their official honeymoon. However, fans aren’t happy about the destination the couple chose.

Based on Usher’s latest post online, it appears atop his list was celebrating his nuptials with his longtime partner, Jennifer Goicoechea . During Super Bowl LVIII weekend, the pair snuck away to officially tie the knot. Shortly after, Usher began a hectic promotional run to discuss his latest studio album, Coming Home .

Did Usher Visit Russell Simmons In Bali?

On February 25, Usher shared a video and photo from a tropical location with his wife. Neither upload onto his official Instagram page revealed the exact country. However, according to Russell Simmon’s latest post, it might’ve been his new stomping grounds, Bali, Indonesia.

In a vlog shared on March 3, Simmons revealed that Usher visited him in his new residence. Simmons went on to pen a sentimental message about the encounter. “When I was at the lowest point in my life, I woke up, and this man was sitting by my bed,” he wrote. “I had known Usher since he was a kid, but we really bonded because of our mutual love for self-discovery and our belief in Yogic science as a direct route to realizing God’s consciousness in ourselves.”

He closed the post by thanking Usher for his ongoing support. “People remember to remember this: a friend walks in when others walk out,” he wrote. “I will never forget the generosity of spirit I witnessed in this man. God bless you, baby bro Usher. [I] love you!”

Fans of Usher slammed the recording artist for being spotted with Simmons, given the sexual assault allegation the former mogul is facing. View their remarks below.

Usher going to Bali to hangout with Russell Simmons during this time is a choice. He's complicit AF and his silence around Diddy is another indicator. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 4, 2024

usher chose to get up, get on a plane, fly completely across the world to go hang out with a man who fled the country in the midst of sexual abuse allegations. that's a very intentional choice. — from now on we’re ignoring teej and blah (@pants_so_short) March 4, 2024

I tried to ignore it, but Usher is also buddy buddy with alleged serial rapist, LA Reid. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) March 5, 2024

Usher is constantly telling us who he is and we need to believe him. 😒 https://t.co/anekKXpWm2 — SweetBtchesBrewFilm (@SBBFilm) March 4, 2024

So disappointed in Usher ☹️ — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) March 4, 2024

After having one of the best years in his career, making history at the Super Bowl, and announcing a major career tour, Usher fucked it all up going to Bali and chilling with Russell Simmons — SimplySimone (@simoneumba) March 4, 2024

Usher hasn’t issued a response to the blowback for users online.