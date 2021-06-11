After going on hiatus for a little over a month, Megan Thee Stallion announced her return by bringing back her Tina Snow alter-ego, a persona her fans fell in love with thanks to her 2018 EP of the same title. The project, which housed records like “Big Ole Freak” and “Freak Nasty,” captured the rapper’s raunchy and raw side, one that faded to the background on her debut album, Good News. With her 2021 return, however, it appears that Tina Snow is back in the spotlight, as the rapper will release her upcoming single “Thot Sh*t” on Friday, and just in case you’re not convinced, DJ Khaled arrives to confirm that Tina Snow is indeed here.

In a post shared on Megan’s Instagram account, Khaled appears to be watching the video for “Thot Sh*t. It becomes clear that viewers are in for something wild as Khaled can’t help but laugh while donning a shocked look on his face.

“Yo, they gon’ actually air this?” he asks. “It’s going on YouTube and all that? Nah! Yo. It’s a new world, and it’s definitely a new video. Let me tell you somethin’.” While Khaled got an early preview of the video, we regular fans will have to wait at least a few more hours before getting a look at it.

You can watch DJ Khaled react to the video in the post above.

