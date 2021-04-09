This Saturday will mark a week since DMX was admitted into a White Plains hospital after a reported drug overdose that resulted in a heart attack. Unfortunately since his hospitalization, the rapper’s family and friends have not been given the peace of mind to spend uninterrupted time with DMX as they’ve been forced to deny and clarify multiple reports on his condition. On Thursday night, they were forced to do this once again as social media reports announced that the rapper passed away at the age of 50. Many of the posts were deleted minutes after they were shared, but it was far too late as the initial news traveled far and fast in a short time.

As a result, the rapper’s manager, Steve Rifikind, who is also the co-founder of Loud Records, took to Instagram to deny the reports about DMX’s death and beg that people stop spreading rumors about the rapper’s condition. “Everybody please stop with posting these rumors, DMX is still alive,” he said in a video posted to his Instagram page. “Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night, you will be hearing a statement from the family some time tomorrow. I’ve been with DMX for the past three years, so the only thing I ask is just stop with the rumors. He is still alive and he is on life support. Thank you.”

Luenell’s first post, and now her second pic.twitter.com/CyWK69N2Fi — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 9, 2021

The false reports came from a number of accounts. One example was from actress Luenell who shared a pair of posts to her Instagram posts, both of which are now-deleted. The first said, “It is over my friend is gone (sad face emoji)… Soar w/ the (dove emoji)… Join the best that ever did it… RIP… DMX.” The second, which seem to clarify the previous post, said, “When your spirit leaves and your organs fail you. The body becomes just a shell. One becomes wrapped in the Lords arms. That what “I” call gone. Im sorry to all. #DMX.” Fashion account @saint also shared a tweet, writing, “BREAKING: DMX has passed away at the age of 50.” That post was also deleted.

You can watch the video from DMX’s manager above.