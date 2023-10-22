Here Is Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape Tour’ Setlist

Lil Uzi Vert made good on their promise to drop their highly anticipated album, Pink Tape, in June. Shortly after, Uzi revealed they would hit the road on a North American tour. The tour finally kicked off Saturday, October 21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The national run marks their first full-length time on the road since 2018’s Endless Summer Tour.

Given the lapse in Uzi’s tour runs, fans are curious about which tracks from Pink Tape, their forthcoming album Luv Is Rage 3, and their other mixtapes will be performed live. Here’s the full setlist according to Setlist.fm, and the remaining The Pink Tape Tour dates below.

1. “Suicide Doors”

2. “NFL”

3. “Of Course”

4. “x2”

5. “Amped”

6. “POP”

7. “444+222”

8. “Money Longer”

9. “Do What I Want”

10. “Aye”

11. “Fire Alarm”

12. “The Way Life Goes”

13. “Sanguine Paradise”

14. “Neon Guts”

15. “20 min”

16. “Wokeuplikethis*” (Playboi Carti cover)

17. “Spin Again”

18. “Crush Em”

19. “XO TOUR Llif3”

20. “Shoota” (Playboi Carti cover)

21. “Just Wanna Rock”

Encore:

22. “Sauce It Up”

10/23/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/24/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/25/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

10/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/02/2023 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

11/03/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/05/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

11/06/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy

11/08/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/09/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/10/2023 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/13/2023 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

11/18/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/22/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.