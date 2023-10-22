Here’s What Time Lil Uzi Vert Goes On Stage For The ‘Pink Tape Tour’

“NFL” rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited album, Pink Tape, quickly shot to the top of the music charts following its release. The 26-track album features appearances by Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Snow Strippers, Bring Me The Horizon, Don Toliver, and Babymetal. Breakout single “Just Wanna Rock” is amongst the records on the project.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Uzi would perform the body of work around the country as part of their Pink Tape Tour. Yesterday (October 21), they kicked off the national run at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When the tour was first announced, Uzi did not confirm any opening act, which remains the case today. With no official supporting act, ticketholders wonder when Lil Uzi Vert will go on stage for their performance.

According to Setlist.fm, the doors for the Pink Tape Tour stops are scheduled to open around 7 p.m. local time. Uzi’s reported start time for each performance is 8 p.m. local, with the concert’s official run time being between 2 and 3 hours. Once Uzi begins their show, “Suicide Doors” is the opening track. View the full Pink Tape Tour setlist so far here.

