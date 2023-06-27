Why Did Doja Cat Shave Her Head?

Doja Cat is back. Her new single, “Attention,” is out, and she just announced The Scarlet Tour. The musician is still rocking the short hair look, which first came about when she shaved her head in August of 2022.

On an Instagram Live debuting the haircut that month, she explained, “I don’t like having hair. I’ve never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

She added, “I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f*cking head.’ Because first of all, I don’t wear my hair out. You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out… I had like two eras. I had like two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it. There was a moment where it was natural and then I don’t even wear it natural ’cause I don’t feel like it, and then… it’s just a f*ckin’ nightmare, dude. I’m over it. I’m gonna… I’m really liking this. What is the use of having hair if you’re not gonna f*ckin’ wear it out? I don’t even sport it.”