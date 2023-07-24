Doja Cat sometimes has a bit of a combative relationship with her fans. Over the weekend, for example, she took exception to her fans adopting the name “kitten” or “kittenz,” posting on Threads, “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f*cking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.” Now, some fans are fighting back: Pop Crave notes that some Doja fan accounts on Twitter, some of which have tens of thousands of followers, are now deactivated, seemingly in protest.

Doja Cat’s top fan pages are deactivating their accounts after she criticized supporters for calling themselves 'Kittenz'. pic.twitter.com/Zy54M3y2ZS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 23, 2023

This comes after one fan requested, “I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans,” and Doja replied, “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall.” Somebody else responded, “and we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin. mind you you’d be NOTHING without us. you’d be working at a grocery store making songs on f*cking garage band miss high school drop out…” Doja replied, “nobody forced you idk why you’re talking to me like you’re my mother b*tch you sound like a crazy person.”

Doja Cat responds to fans asking if she can say she loves them: “i don’t though cuz i don’t even know yall” pic.twitter.com/BBmNKZxqT1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Doja reportedly blocked fans who criticized her over a relationship.