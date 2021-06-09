Fans have been waiting patiently for Doja Cat’s new full-length album, Planet Her to drop, the follow-up to her 2019 project Hot Pink. One of the clearest signs that the record was going to be dropping soon is her new collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” — which the pair performed at this year’s Billboard Awards — but that song came out over two months ago now, and no album. But we’ve got another sign that Planet Her is going to be coming soon with a clip of a new track that Doja shared on Instagram today.

Though there’s very little actual music in the clip, the camera is whooshing through space to double down on the intergalactic feel for the record. Finally zooming in on a room decorated with art, where the long, pink nails give away Doja herself. Dubbed “Need To Know” in the video and in the pop star’s caption, the song is scheduled to drop this Friday, June 11. It’s too early to tell if this song will get caught up in a TikTok craze like her past singles “Say So” and “Streets” have, but it seems like it’s definitely going to have a space age theme. Check out the clip above and keep out an eye for Planet Her hopefully lifting off some day soon.