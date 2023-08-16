Doja Cat‘s upcoming fourth studio album may be one of the most mysterious projects of the year. When teasing the album, she’s gone back-and-forth when describing its sound, and has changed its name multiple times. She also has caught flack for decrying her fans, though she was later seen meeting with fans, and saying she loves them.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the album was confirmed to be called Scarlet (for now, at least), and Doja described its comprehensive sound.

“This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring,” said Doja. “So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music.”

Ahead of the album, Doja has dropped the singles, “Attention” and “Paint The Town Red,” both of which feature her honing in on her rap stylings.

Though Doja has not yet revealed a release date for Scarlet, she is currently gearing up for The Scarlet Tour, during which, she will be joined by Ice Spice and Doechii.