21 Savage Freaknik 2022
Getty Image
Music

21 Savage Names His Favorite ‘Harry Potter’ Book, And Drake Shares Savage’s Favorite Places To Read

by: Twitter

Drake and 21 Savage have the internet buzzing tonight (November 4) by trickling out clips from what can only be presumed as a spoof interview with Howard Stern. The Her Loss rollout, so far, has mocked the usual promotional cycles artists go through, including a fake Vogue cover and a teaser for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert that is not actually happening. But we’re holding out hope that Savage’s love for reading is real.

One of the Stern clips features Stern asking if Drake and Savage have “a nerdy book club.” Drake calls Savage “an avid reader.” The OVO boss adds, “We’ll be in the strip club, backstage at the show, in his hood, like, on his block and sh*t, and he’ll just pull a book out.”

Charlotte’s Web,” Savage interjects. “Harry Potter, too. I love ’em. Sorcerer’s Stone m*therf*cker.”

Harry Potter may be the UK’s best wizard, but in a separate Stern clip, Savage says he “might be the greatest rapper from my country” and Drake calls him “the pride of London.” And that’s before mentioning the clip that explores Drake’s porn preferences and views on monogamy.

The official album cover for Her Loss was also revealed tonight, featuring Sukii Baby. See it below.

Her Loss is out 11/4.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
DVSN Is Working On Their Karma And You Should Too
by: InstagramTwitter
×