In 2016 and 2017, Drake dropped his Views and More Life albums respectively and a big part of the projects’ rollout, as well as the debut of fellow OVO artists and different acts from across the music world, was thanks to the Toronto rapper’s OVO Sound Radio show on Apple Music.

From the show’s start in the summer of 2015 to its eventual end in 2018, a number of artists would debut new music on the platform including Drake’s “Hotline Bling” and “One Dance.” Many even credit a 2016 set on the platform as the first time they heard Ella Mai’s music. Well, nearly three years after OVO Sound Radio stopped airing regular episodes, Drake announced that it would be making a return on Thursday night.

Going live tonight at 10:30pm EST with the return of OVO Sound Radio and the launch of our 24 hour station SOUND 42 a new experience on @SIRIUSXM 🧨 https://t.co/QXlDN8OiwW pic.twitter.com/gYPut193tB — Drizzy (@Drake) March 5, 2021

The rapper shared the news in a rare post on Twitter. “Going live tonight at 10:30pm EST with the return of OVO Sound Radio and the launch of our 24 hour station SOUND 42 a new experience on @SIRIUSXM” he said. A notable aspect of the announcement is that the radio show was moved from Apple Music to SiriusXM. It’s unclear why he opted to switch platforms but after nearly three years away from the radio show, Drake may have just felt like a change was in order.

The radio show’s launch arrives hours before the release of Scary Hours 2, his upcoming project that looks to hold fans over until the release of his sixth album, Certified Lover Boy.

