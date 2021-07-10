Drake Reveals ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Is Complete And Will Be Mixed Soon

Drake promised fans they would get his sixth album Certified Lover Boy by the end of January. A knee surgery forced that back, and since then the rapper has been extremely tight-lipped about a new release date, only going as far as to say it would be out by summer’s end. And, as of now, at least, it seems he’ll make good on his promise.

Drake made a surprise appearance on the Sirius show Fry Yiy Friday, where he slipped in a casual update about Certified Lover Boy. “You know Uncle Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album,” he said on the show, adding that there’s “a bunch of new tracks coming.” While there isn’t a timetable for the album’s mixing stage, fans can rest assured knowing Certified Lover Boy is very close to arriving.

While the wait for Certified Lover Boy has been a pretty long one, at least Drake has been releasing new music. He recently teamed up with Brent Faiyaz for “Wasting Time,” which arrived after he lent verses to Migos and Nicki Minaj for their respective tracks “Havin My Way” and “Seeing Green“.

You can listen to Drake’s comments in the video above.