Yesterday, Kevin Durant revealed that he was one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19. That news may have been concerning to Drake, as he was spotted out and about with the NBA superstar on March 10. He also posted a photo the next day of the two of them hanging out. It looks like Drake is taking the situation seriously, as he is reportedly self-isolating in his Toronto mansion, as Page Six notes.

Drake himself has not said that he suspects he has been exposed to the coronavirus, but he did seem to indicate that he is currently self-quarantined in Toronto. Yesterday, he shared videos to his Instagram Story of the basketball court in his house and wrote, “My life for the next however long,” not-so-subtly suggesting that he plans on spending some significant time at home in the coming days.

.@Drake documents his quarantine experience for Instagram 🏀: “My life for the next however long” pic.twitter.com/zFmFv841Zk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2020

Yesterday, the Nets issued a statement saying that four players tested positive, and that only one player showed signs of the illness, while the other three were asymptomatic. Durant is reportedly one of the asymptomatic players. He previously said that he is feeling fine and added, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

