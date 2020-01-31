Drake And Future Share ‘Desires,’ Fueling Rumors Of Another Collaborative Project

Drake and Future’s 2015 mixtape What A Time To Be Alive was a No. 1 hit, and since then, fans have been waiting for more. In the years following, there have been signs that another joint effort was coming, but they have never been as strong as they’ve been lately.

Earlier this month, the duo linked up for a new collaborative single, “Life Is Good.” Now, they’re back with another one, “Desires.” As of this post, the track has only been shared on SoundCloud, and has yet to hit streaming services.

On the track, the two rap about issues with a woman, and it includes a shout-out to the small city of Katy, Texas, which is just outside of Houston and has a population of about 20,000 people. Drake sings on the chorus, “I should have put you somewhere where no one could find you / Mansion out in the sticks with nothin’ around you / Katy, Texas, Dallas, Texas, you know, a different environment / ‘Cause you got desires, I know, I know, I know.”

The song actually leaked online earlier this month, at which point it was believed to be titled “I Know.” In a nod to the leaked upload of the track, Drake titled the official SoundCloud upload “DESIRES LEAK 2020 SUPER FUTURE DRAKE.”

Listen to “Desires” above.