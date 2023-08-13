So far Drake’s It’s All A Blur Tour has been a revolving door of busty women, including the now Playboy sought-after “36G lady,” fulfilling the entertainer’s request for bra donations and special guest cameos. Unfortunately, that streak of positive energy was nearly ruined Saturday, August 12, during his stop in the Los Angeles area. After stepping off the Kia Forum stage in Inglewood, California, Drake was involved in a heated exchange of words with one attendee.

In video clips captured by fans, Drake can be seen arguing with a concertgoer as security quickly intervened.

According to one social media user, the confrontation allegedly began after Drake attempted to give a group of women his used towel, but were blocked by a gentleman who sought to take it for himself. Witnessing the tussle between fans, Drake verbally stepped in to reprimand the fan for their behavior. Drake hasn’t issued a comment regarding the matter.

Before hitting the stage, Drake took to his Instagram Stories, hinting that some behind-the-scenes issues could have prevented the show from taking place in the first place. “Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight,” wrote Drake. Unlike with his Memphis stop, which was reportedly canceled for logistical reasons, the show went on as planned.