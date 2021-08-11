A number of rappers have stepped into the marijuana industry, among them Jay-Z, G-Eazy, Ice Cube, and Russ, at a time when recreational weed use has become increasingly legal across the nation. It’s not just about making it easier for people to get high. There’s been a push to alter past penalties given to those were placed in prison when it was still widely illegal. And ot raise awareness for this idea, some in Michigan have decided to start a new music festival.

Former NBA player Al Harrington’s Village, who is responsible the largest conglomerate of black-owned cannabis brands in the United States, is starting Nobody’s Home, a hip-hop festival on September 4 to bring awareness to marijuana laws. Rick Ross and G Herbo will headline, with Freddie Gibbs, Jay Electronica, Chase B, Babyface Ray, G.T., and more set to appear. The festival will take place in Benton Harbor, Michigan with performances running from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dwight Mitchell City Center Park.

According to HipHopDX, Kanye West’s longtime manager John Monopoly is responsible for curating the festival while another former NBA player, Wilson Chandler, leads the cannabis brand, Nobody’s Home, that flagships the event.

The Nobody’s Home festival is free to attend for anyone over the age of 21 years old. RSVPs for the event can be made on their website here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.