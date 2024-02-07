Drake has been making headlines this week — in more ways than one. The rapper is currently on the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What Tour with J. Cole, and some of his onstage outfits have already garnered much buzz. During one of the nights, Drake has worn a skeleton costume, with a large visible spine.

Of course, Drake has gotten clowned for the costume. However, he explained to a crowd at one of the shows why he chose to wear that costume. And his reasoning is pretty solid.

“I wore the spine because most of these guys that I look in the eyes are spineless as f*ck,” he said.

He continued, saying, “We made that sh*t out of the skeletons you got in your closet so be careful who you talking to.”

Drake explains why he wore the spine 🫢 pic.twitter.com/zFlntc3hrc — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 7, 2024

It’s not clear who “these guys” are, but this particular message was met with cheers from the audience.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Lil Durk would be joining Drake and J. Cole on the It’s All A Blur — Big As The What Tour for select dates. Durk has previously collaborated with Cole on “All My Life” and Drake on “Laugh Now, Cry Later.”

You can see a clip from the show above.