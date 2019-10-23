Drake’s Custom-Designed Toronto Raptors Championship Ring Has So Many Diamonds

Yesterday was the opening night of the 2019-2020 NBA season, and since the Toronto Raptors had a home game, the team received the championship rings it earned after winning the NBA Finals last season. As the Associated Press notes, each ring contains more than 650 diamonds, as well as 16 rubies, which represent the number of postseason wins the Raptors needed to secure the title. The AP also notes that the rings are “the biggest championship rings in NBA history.”

Drake, who is the team’s “global ambassador,” was also given a ring. That’s great, but Drake apparently wanted more. Aside from the ring he got from the team, he also decided to get his own custom-designed championship ring. The ring was made by celebrity jeweler Jason Of Beverly Hills, and it features the Raptors logo on the front, and “The Boy” engraved on the side. It also has over 30 karats of diamonds (more than any NBA championship ring ever) and has an estimated value of $150,000.

Drake, of course, was very present during the Raptors’ championship run — so much so that the NBA apparently got involved — and after it — he rode on one of the team buses during the championship parade, and caught a beer from the crowd and chugged it.

Check out both rings below.