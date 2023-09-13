The normally reclusive Earl Sweatshirt has been out and about lately, performing his debut album Doris at a string of 10th-anniversary shows attended by some of his old Odd Future compatriots. It looks like he isn’t quite ready to go back inside yet; today, he and The Alchemist announced their Voir Dire Tour promoting the joint album they released via NFT platform Gala Music last month. The Alchemist and Earl have been very prolific as a duo of late, collaborating on songs from Al’s June EP Flying High after allegedly slipping an album onto YouTube under a false name back in 2021. The duo also toured together in 2022 alongside Action Bronson.
This time, they’ll be bringing along frequent collaborator MIKE and producer Black Noi$e, who produced a couple of tracks on Earl’s 2022 album, Sick! The tour kicks off November 6 and runs through the 27th, hitting the Pacific Northwest, the Bay Area, and key stops in the South and East Coast (although, curiously, it does not run through their shared hometown, Los Angeles. I’m betting that’s going to change at some point). You can see the tour dates below.
TOUR TIME @earlxsweat @t6mikee @blackxnoise pic.twitter.com/oA5rS5vGMN
— Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) September 13, 2023
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
11/07 — Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
11/15 — Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade
11/20 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/22 — New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale
11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall