The normally reclusive Earl Sweatshirt has been out and about lately, performing his debut album Doris at a string of 10th-anniversary shows attended by some of his old Odd Future compatriots. It looks like he isn’t quite ready to go back inside yet; today, he and The Alchemist announced their Voir Dire Tour promoting the joint album they released via NFT platform Gala Music last month. The Alchemist and Earl have been very prolific as a duo of late, collaborating on songs from Al’s June EP Flying High after allegedly slipping an album onto YouTube under a false name back in 2021. The duo also toured together in 2022 alongside Action Bronson.

This time, they’ll be bringing along frequent collaborator MIKE and producer Black Noi$e, who produced a couple of tracks on Earl’s 2022 album, Sick! The tour kicks off November 6 and runs through the 27th, hitting the Pacific Northwest, the Bay Area, and key stops in the South and East Coast (although, curiously, it does not run through their shared hometown, Los Angeles. I’m betting that’s going to change at some point). You can see the tour dates below.

11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

11/07 — Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

11/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

11/15 — Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

11/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade

11/20 — Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 — New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/24 — Boston, MA @ Royale

11/27 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall