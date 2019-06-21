Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project is less than a month away now, and ahead of that, he’s shared a couple previews of the record. The latest of them is “Cross Me,” which features Chance The Rapper and PnB Rock. Now he’s shared the song’s video, and it takes a decidedly different approach than his Justin Bieber-featuring clip for “I Don’t Care.”

While the “I Don’t Care” video is intentionally rough around the edges, “Cross Me” leverages technology to make Sheeran, Chance, and PnB Rock look super polished. 3D models of them are seen pulling off some fantastic dance moves thanks to the wonders of motion capture technology, and in a very different way than Sheeran’s previous video, it’s a visual thrill ride.

Aside from Chance and PnB Rock, the rest of No. 6 Collaborations Project features Eminem, 50 Cent, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, J Hus, H.E.R., Paulo Londra, and Dave. Sheeran previously said of the project, “Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year.”

Watch Sheeran, Chance, and PnB Rock in the “Cross Me” video above.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Warner Music.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.