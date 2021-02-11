After her breakout single hit No. 62 the Billboard Hot 100, buzzing Dallas rapper Erica Banks has recruited fellow Texan star Travis Scott to help her remix the track and juice its next jump on the chart. Naturally, Scott brings his signature Cactus Jack swag to the kick-heavy, Nelly-sampling smash; as you’d expect, it’s awash in autotune and cries of “it’s lit!” But if the sight of Travis’ name feature made you shake your fist and curse “the algorithms,” have no fear — the track actually works with Travis on it, and he brings every bit as much energy as his host.

All of which bodes well for Banks, who went from being a relative unknown to a bonafide sensation thanks to the popularity of TikTok’s #BussItChallenge, which saw support from superstars like Chloe Bailey and hundreds of iterations from fans who were eager to jump on the excuse to play dress-up after a year spent on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course, she was able to double down and prove it wasn’t a fluke thanks to fellow Dallasonian Yella Beezy, who put the burgeoning “Star” on his Blank Checc single of the same name.

With Travis on board, it’s likely that “Buss It” will see new life as pretty much anything he’s on breaks records, whether it’s a virtual concert in a video game or an unprecedented fast-food crossover. Needless to say, he’s also pretty familiar with the upper half of the Hot 100 himself, visiting the No. 1 slot on multiple occasions in 2020. If nothing else, his participation will give Banks the needed exposure and — more importantly — time to follow-up on her viral hit with a successor worthy of her newfound attention.

Check out the “Buss It” remix above.

Erica Banks is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.