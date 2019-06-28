The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there was new music from rising artist TJ Porter, Kevin Gates, Big KRIT (featuring Lil Wayne and Saweetie,) and ASAP Ferg, the City Girls and ANTHA. There was also another “Old Town Road” remix from Lil Nas X, as well as videos for Schoolboy Q’s “Dangerous” and Cardi B’s “Press.” Here’s the best of the rest:

Fat Joe, Dre, Lil Wayne, “Pullin”

Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, and Dre all have a track record of collaborating on bangers together. They tried out their winning formula one more time on “Pullin,” a record that, ahem, pulls Marvin Gaye’s classic “Let’s Get It On” as a chorus, separating a trio of braggadocious verses over sinister keys.

Roc Marciano, “Not One”

Roc Marciano is set to release his The Prequel EP, a follow-up to his Behold A Dark Horse project. The soulful “Not One” is a taste of what to expect from the project — as if his fans don’t already know he’ll be dropping gems like, “if the fur don’t drag when I’m rockin it, I don’t want it” over layered, jazzy production.