Fetty Wap Was Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in prison for drug trafficking. According to the New York Times, Fetty Wap, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine last August and appeared before Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York today for sentencing.

A prosecutor on the case, Breon Peace, wanted to sentence Fetty to a sentence of seven to nine years, writing, “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.” However, his six-year sentence is just one year over the minimum for a conviction.

Fetty was initially arrested for drug offenses in October 2021 at Rolling Loud New York, and charged with distributing cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl across Long Island and New Jersey using US Postal Service trucks with secret compartments. Although he was released on bond, his bond was revoked last August after he threatened to kill someone during a FaceTime call while brandishing a firearm.

The “Trap Queen” rapper has had a rough go of it the last few years; in addition to multiple arrests for offenses such as drag racing and assault, his brother was killed in New jersey in 2020 and his four-year-old daughter died in 2021.