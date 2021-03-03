Flo Milli Is ‘Flora The Explorer’ In Her Colorful ‘Back Pack’ Video

Flo Milli keeps on rolling in 2021, maintaining the momentum of her breakout 2020 and debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? Today, she shares the video for her new song “Back Pack (Flora The Explorer).” Normally, when you hear the terms “backpack” and “rap” together, it means something else entirely (shout out to MC Jin), but Milli takes her cues from the Nick Jr. family fave Dora The Explorer for her new single, sampling the theme song the title character sings every episode about her magical, talking storage accessory.

In the video, “Flora” explores her new environs on the West Coast with a pink Jeep and wardrobe imitating the song’s inspiration. Content-wise, though, it’s still a Flo Milli classic — boastful, playful, and bold, Milli taunts haters with a sing-song flow and dances alongside a pink, animated monkey (that doesn’t look anything like Boots, to keep it a hundred, but nobody wants Nickelodeon sending C&Ds, right?).

Following the breakout success of Ho, Why Is You Here?, Flo Milli started the new year with the release of her song “Roaring 20s,” celebrating both the calendar year and her lifespan so far over another unusual sample, this time from the musical Fiddler On The Roof. She followed up with a flapper-inspired video for her own single, as well as an appearance alongside Mulatto and Rubi Rose on Rich The Kid’s new video “Nasty” as a burlesque dancer.

Watch Flo Milli’s “Back Pack” video above.