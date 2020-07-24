Flo Milli Dismisses ‘Weak’ Men In Her Money-Focused New Video

Flo Milli has taken Twitter by storm with standout hits like “Beef FloMix” and “In The Party,” and today, she follows up with another big swing for hip-hop’s hit-making fences. The 20-year-old breakout star released her debut EP, Ho, Why Is You Here? this week and to celebrate, she released the video to favorite the new favorite “Weak.”

The video sees Flo playing the matriarch to a loyal legion of money-making men in tank tops and jeans, who attend to her as she flexes and preens. Her love for currency is displayed right down to her wardrobe; while she makes it rain dollar bills, money print adorns her swimsuit and her impressive durag. Lyrically, she lists then dismisses he men in her life who have let her down romantically, crowing, “These n****s weak / They’ve been textin’ me all week.”

Among the names that Flo Milli shoos away are Dennis, who doesn’t like to listen, Maleek, who is boring, and Eric, who already has a girlfriend. None of that matters to the Mobile, Alabama-born rapper, who boasts that, “I’ve been in my bag, don’t got time to be in my feelings.” Independent go-getters like Cardi B, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion have a worthwhile successor in Flo Milli — judging from the response to her tape, she’s going to join them in the upper echelons of rap stardom soon.

Watch Flo Milli’s “Weak” video above.

Ho, Why Is You Here? is out now. Get it here.