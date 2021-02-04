Floyd Mayweather Accepts 50 Cent’s Challenge To A Boxing Match

At the end of last month, during an appearance on Radio.com and V-103’s The Morning Culture, 50 Cent brought up the idea of an exhibition boxing match between him and Floyd Mayweather. While 50 was certainly up for it, he wasn’t too sure it would go down due to their different weight classes. “I don’t think I could make weight though,” he said. “I’d fight Floyd if I could get down there. Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried — I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.” Despite 50’s worries, Floyd accepted his challenge and showed no concern for their respective weights.

“This year, I will focus on several exhibitions,” Mayweather wrote in an Instagram post. “I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course, the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well. I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me, but claims I’m too small.” He added, “If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don’t care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent it has to be ‘Winner Take All.’”