The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Brockhampton — Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack (Deluxe) Adding four new songs to their recently released album, including two versions of “Jeremiah,” Brockhampton staves off their impending dissolution just a little bit longer.

Lil Baby & Lil Dirk — Voice Of The Heroes The heavily anticipated joint album from the Atlanta and Chicago stars lives up to its hype thanks to immaculate production choices and judicious use of pitch-perfect guest verses from Meek Mill, Travis Scott, and Young Thug. Lloyd Banks — The Course Of The Inevitable As the early-2000s heyday of gritty, bars-forward New York mixtape rap returns, it’s only right to see one of that scenes standout artists, Queens quick-wit Lloyd Banks, also make a comeback bridging the generation gap by including both contemporaries and the rappers he’s inspired, such as Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and Roc Marci.

Peter Rosenberg — Real Late Although he’s primarily known as a New York City radio personality, Peter Rosenberg is also a longstanding industry vet with a deep, deep call list of potential contacts. In his first foray into cultivating a DJ KaySlay-style compilation, he taps those contacts, bringing in rap icons like Ghostface and Raekwon, underground favorites like Ransom and Westside Gunn, and left field up-and-comer Fly Anakin. Smoke DZA — Hustler’s Catalog No, but seriously… it’s a good week for fans of fundamental, modern boom-bap-styled hip-hop. Smoke DZA applies his laconic flow and lifestyle raps to his second full-length project of the year, replete with soulful samples and similarly flossy guest appearances from Dom Kennedy, 24Hrs, Dave East, and of course, Curren$y.

Singles/Videos Beanz — “Blow Me” Beanz deserves much more attention. Although she didn’t get super deep into the first season of Rhythm + Flow, she seems to be one of the most committed contestants to date, with a sharp flow, a clear point-of-view, and undeniable style.

Belly — “Zero Love” Feat. Moneybagg Yo The Roc Nation rapper continues his comeback, tapping one of trap rap’s hottest artists for a sex-crazed, cold-hearted ode to macking. Booka600 & OTF — “Apart” Grab a tissue; this tender hood ballad, addressed to the late King Von, finds the Chicago rapper mourning his homie and promising to keep the grind alive in his honor.

Che Noir — “Reasons” Feat. Jynx How much Buffalo is too much Buffalo? In a week that saw releases featuring verses from nearly every member of the prolific Griselda posse, it would have seemed wrong to exclude Che Noir’s soulful new single. Chitana — “Hard Times” Young Dolph’s latest PRE acquisition offers a reflective look at the conditions he’s overcome, the obstacles he’s faced, and well, the terrible state of the world for Black folks in general.

Jayson Cash — “All I Know” Okay, so, I’ve got to bend my “automatically posting artists from Compton” rule a bit here since Jayson Cash claims Carson, but he’s also one of the most authentic artists I’ve ever heard. Sally Sossa — “Right My Wrongs” Feat. Toosii Sally Sossa quietly had one of the coldest debuts of 2020, but she’s gaining momentum — and should gain some requisite notice thanks to the inclusion of the white-hot Toosii.