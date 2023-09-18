Here Are The Format Festival Set Times For 2023

This weekend, Format Festival 2023 is preparing to plant its roots in Bentonville, Arkansas’ Ozark Mountains. Beginning Friday, September 22, through Sunday, September 24, three major recording artists are slated to headline, namely Leon Bridges (9/24), Alanis Morissette (9/23), and LCD Soundsystem (9/22).

Over the three days, dozens of entertainers will perform across the five performance spaces (North Of OZ, South Of Oz, Drag Me To The Disco, Next Door, and Rode House). Below, you will find the set times, which were announced by the organizer. Notable acts listed across the lineup include Modest Mouse, Poolside, Tash Sultana, Little Simz, Channel Tres, Kari Faux, Madeline Edwards, Serpentwithfeet, and Sudan Archives.

Similar to last year, in addition to the primary and secondary stages, there are also unconventional spaces on the grounds, such as forest enclaves, pavilions, barns, and speakeasies for more intimate performances. Outside of the musical performances inside the Fermentation Hall, geared toward video art programming. Featured visual artists include Jeremy Deller, Jon Rafman, and Ragnar Kjartansson x The National.

There are a limited amount tickets that are still available for Format Festival 2023. For more information, click here.

The schedule is subject to change. For an up-to-date timeline, visit the official Format Festival website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.