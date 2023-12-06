As more music moguls face recriminations regarding their alleged sexual misconduct, one more has been added to the list. Former Grammys CEO Mike Greene has been accused of sexual assault by a former Recording Academy executive in a lawsuit against both Greene and the Academy, according to Rolling Stone.

In the 55-page suit, the former Recording Academy’s Los Angeles chapter executive director, Terri McIntyre, says Greene sexually harassed and assaulted her over the two-year period she held the position (1994-1996). She also alleges that The Recording Academy was negligent in handling her complaints against him and even helped cover them up. Greene stepped down in 2002 after being accused of separate incidents sexual misconduct.

Greene was notable for establishing the Latin Recording Academy and Latin Grammys during his tenure as CEO, which lasted from the late ’80s to 2002. After he stepped down, the Academy cleared him of wrongdoing and paid him nearly $8 million in severance.

In response to Rolling Stone‘s request for a comment, a Recording Academy rep said, “In light of pending litigation, the Academy declines to comment on these allegations, which occurred nearly 30 years ago. Today’s Recording Academy has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct and we will remain steadfast in that commitment.”

McIntyre claims that she was drugged and raped by Greene in 1994. She says she never reported the incident out of fear of retaliation; in spite of this, she says Greene continued to harrass her, grope her, and sexually assaulted her again at his home sometime later. More details can be read in Rolling Stone‘s report.

McIntyre’s complaint is the second suit against a former Grammys executive in the past month. In November, an anonymous accuser sued Neil Portnow — who served as Greene’s successor from 2002 to 2019 — also drugged and raped her in 2019. It’s the second accusation against Portnow since 2020.