‘Fortnite’s Next In-Game Concert Stars Young Thug, Diplo, And Noah Cyrus

After the success of their crossover concert with Travis Scott, Epic Games, the developer behind the popular multiplayer game Fortnite, has announced another in-game concert, this time with even more big-name stars. Fortnite: Party Royale will be headlined by Diplo, with supporting acts Young Thug and Noah Cyrus. The game’s official social channels announced the event, which takes place Thursday, June 25 at 9pm EST/6pm PST by sharing a flyer featuring all three artists and inviting players to “take your llama down to Party Royale and dance ’til you can’t no more.”

Fortnite‘s previous in-game concert with Travis Scott was a massive success by all counts for both parties, so it makes sense they’d expand on the concept. The concert brought in enough viewers to break Fortnite’s previous record — which, incidentally, also happened on Twitch when another rapper, Drake, participated in a livestream of the game with popular gamer Ninja — while Travis received a big enough boost in music streams to see his 2018 album Astroworld re-enter the Billboard top 10 albums. Hip-hop and Fortnite have always been tied together, but these concerts show just how beneficial it can be for Epic Games to actually compensate artists for using their likenesses in-game.

Watch Diplo, Young Thug, and Noah Cyrus perform in-game on Thursday, 6/25 at 9pm EST/6pm PST.