In February, Frank Ocean started selling a vinyl record that featured an unnamed new song. In November 2019, Ocean announced the release of a 7-inch vinyl of a song called “Little Demon,” but canceled it when the new song was announced. Now, nearly a year after the newer release first went on sale (and over a year after this whole saga started), it too has been canceled.

Pitchfork reports that an email sent to people who purchased the vinyl notified them of the cancellation. According to a post in the r/frankocean subreddit, the email reads:

“Due to the events of this year, Frank will no longer be releasing the song that you purchased on vinyl. We will be refunding your purchase of this item and any additional items in your order will begin shipping next week. If you have had a change of address since you originally made the purchase please email customercare@blonded.co this week with your order number and new address. We are grateful for your understanding and are wishing you love, positivity and health. Best regards, The blonded team.”

Fans in the Reddit thread have expressed their frustration at the news. One attested, “The delay and lack of communication is unacceptable.” Others criticized Ocean’s general release practices, with multiple users saying they have yet to receive 7-inch vinyls of “In My Room” despite ordering them in late 2019.

Although no specific reason was given for the cancellation, its worth noting that Ocean has faced some tough times in 2020. Aside from the pandemic, he also had to deal with the death of his brother this summer.