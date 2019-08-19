Getty Image

About a week ago, it was reported that Jay-Z is teaming up with the NFL to become the league’s new “Live Music Entertainment Strategist.” Furthermore, it looks like the relationship will extend beyond just that title, as Jay-Z may acquire a “significant ownership interest” in an NFL team. Since these announcements were made, Jay-Z has received a lot of criticism, from people like Rihanna, Eric Reid, Nessa (who dates Colin Kaepernick), and others. Now, though, Jay-Z has some hip-hop allies in his corner, as Freddie Gibbs declared his support for Jay-Z with a major diss towards Kaepernick.

In an Instagram story this weekend, Gibbs revealed that he has Jay-Z’s back, and had some choice words for Kaepernick: “I’m riding with Jay-Z, straight up, man. F*ck Colin Kaepernick. All y’all n****s marched for Colin Kaepernick and he took a settlement and ain’t tell y’all what he got or nothing. He settled. So, let it go. Y’all hating on Jay-Z for trying to own something in the NFL. Y’all n****s is some muthaf*ckin’ crabs.”

Jay-Z previously spoke about his reasons for partnering with the league during a press conference, as ESPN’s Jason Reid reported, “J’s position is that he’s focused on trying to help as many people as he can and working on the system from within. From his perspective, the protests were about shining a light on the problem and everyone now knows what the problem is. Now, what’s next?”