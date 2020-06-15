Last month, Eminem celebrated the milestones of two of his most critically acclaimed albums: The Marshall Mathers LP, released in May of 2000, and The Eminem Show, released in June of 2002. Most of the celebration was for the former, as it was celebrating its 20th anniversary. As for The Eminem Show, one of its most memorable moments came when Eminem rattled off his list of greatest rappers of all-time, one that included himself, Redman, Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, Andre 3000, Jadakiss, Kurupt, and Nas. Eighteen years later, the Detroit legend has provided an updated version of that list.

For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane… — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 14, 2020

YouTuber NoLifeShaq recently put out a video where he DM’ed 30 rappers asking for their pics for greatest rappers of all time. Normally quiet, Eminem surprisingly offered a response, rattling off a list over a pair of tweets. The list, he said, was “in no particular order,” and in it he named Lil Wayne, Tupac (who he said “might be the greatest songwriter of all time “), Royce Da 5’9”, Jay-Z, Redman, Treach, Kool G Rap, Notorious B.I.G., Kxng Crooked (who he called the most underrated rapper), LL Cool J, Nas, Joyner Lucas, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Andre 3000, Rakim, and Big Daddy Kane.

Eminem is just the latest rapper to give his list of greatest rappers of all time. Ludacris shared his list of top five flows, which included Andre 3000, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne. Drake also shared his list of top five rappers, which included B.I.G., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and OVO Hush.

Check out Eminem’s tweets above to see his list.