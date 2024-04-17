In the video for “Drink N Dance” from their new album We Still Don’t Trust You, Future and Metro Boomin turn a Broadway theater into a steamy rave. Posted up outside the historic Los Angeles Theatre — I bet you didn’t know LA had a Broadway too — Future performs part of his verse in a T-shirt reading “I Am The Bad Guy.” He continues to sing and rap amid intercuts of the venue being filled with scantily clad women and extreme closeups as he gets intimate with them.

The song is a more peaceful example from the producer-rapper duo’s recent output, which has drawn most of their attention from the war-ready contributions of collaborators ASAP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, and The Weeknd. On the first installment of the double album, We Don’t Trust You, Kendrick Lamar lit into Drake and J. Cole for “sneak dissin'” him on their song “First Person Future,” while on songs from the more recent release, ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd both had words for their Canadian former collaborator.

Future and Metro are preparing to take this dichotomy on the road with their We Trust You Tour, which begins at the end of July and runs through early September.

Watch the video for “Drink N Dance” above.