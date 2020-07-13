Future Cruises Through The City In His Electric ‘Ridin Strikers’ Video

Future began teasing a new project back in February and in mid-May, the rapper revealed his record High Off Life would be dropping just three days later. While the rapper didn’t give fans much warning before its debut, the project resonated with listeners and Future has now returned with a video accompanying the track “Ridin Strikers.”

The rapidly-cut video essentially narrates the verses laid out in “Ridin Strikers.” Future is posted up with his crew in front of an array of cars and rides them through Miami. The visual also features a cameo by the popular Cuban restaurant Los Caneyes.

Ahead of the visual’s release, Future found his abbreviated album roll out to be successful. High Off Life debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard album charts, awarding the rapper his sixth consecutive No. 1 album. Along with topping the charts, High Off Life received a staggering 137,000 equivalent album units in streaming, which marked the most streams any of the rapper’s albums have had in their first week.

For High Off Life‘s cover art, Future went in a different direction from his previous records. The cover is a grainy, candid shot of the rapper dancing in his element. The title itself is a nod to the rapper’s recent admission that he cut back on drug use.

Watch Future’s “Ridin Strikers” above.

High Off Life is out now via Epic. Get it here.