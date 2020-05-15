Despite their lengthy time and popularity in hip-hop, Future and Travis Scott have brought their talents together on just a few occasions. The first came in 2015 with Travis’ “3500,” which also appeared on his debut album, Rodeo. Nearly four years later, the two would reunite this time on Future’s behalf thanks to “First Off” from his The Wzrd album. Getting back to work for a second consecutive year, Future and Travis work their magic once again on Future’s newly released album, High Off Life.

Dedicated to their beloved flashy diamonds, Future and Travis Scott’s “Solitaires” finds them thriving off their chemistry once again. Laying down a dark hook, Future slides through with a pep in his step for his first verse. Laying down a verse of his own, Travis Scott comes through with some thoughts of his own before going back and forth with the ATL rap star. The track arrives hours after Future had fans go one a scavenger hunt through 149 websites to his “All Bad” collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, which will also appear on High Off Life.

In addition to “Solitaires,” High Off Life comes equipped with 21 songs in total and features from Drake, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby and more.

Listen to “Solitaires” in the video above.

High Off Life is out now via Epic. Get it here.