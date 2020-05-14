Getty Image
Future Previews A Track From His Upcoming Album With A Clever Scavenger Hunt

Future’s new album High Off Life releases in just a few short hours, but he’s still finding innovative ways to push its buzz. But rather than simply putting out a music video for a song from the album, Future found a more interactive way to tease the release, going as high-tech as he went lo-fi for the album’s cover.

The Atlanta star shared a link to a website that teases a “leaked track” from the new album, but there’s a catch; you have to find the right URL from a list of 149 along the left side of the screen. The URLs include http://www.highoff.life, http://www.highoff.love, http://www.highoff.porn, and http://www.highoff.work, but the song jumps from link to link, so we couldn’t give it away for you if we wanted. What we can reveal is this: The song in question features Lil Uzi Vert and only plays for 30 seconds before skipping to a new URL. Good luck.

Meanwhile, there’s still plenty of music from Future out there that’s much easier to get to. “Life Is Good,” the Drake-featuring lead single is out there, along with its DaBaby and Lil Baby-featuring remix. You can also check out Future’s verse on RMR’s “Dealer” remix and Future’s own “Tycoon.”

Try your hand at finding the right URL here.

