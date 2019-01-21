Netflix

Documentaries about the disastrous Fyre Festival were recently released on Netflix and Hulu, and they shed light on what is perhaps a less obvious part of that story. Sure, people who bought tickets to the event got screwed over, but so did the Bahamian locals that worked with the Fyre crew. Maryann Rolle — the owner of Exuma Point Resort, which was hired to provide catering for the Fyre fest — made an emotional appearance in the Netflix documentary, in which she revealed that she had to spend $50,000 of her own savings to pay staff.

Before the documentary hit Netflix, Rolle created a GoFundMe page in hopes of recouping some of her losses, and it was a success: As of this posting, the campaign has raised over $130,000 from more than 4,000 donors. Rolle wrote on the page, “As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid… I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest. My only resource today is to appeal for help.”