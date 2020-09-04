In what is easily one of the more unexpected collaborations of the year, G-Eazy brings Mulatto to the west with their new collaboration, “Down.” Pairing a wild yet entertaining video to the bouncy single, G-Eazy and Mulatto take inspiration from the 1999 sex comedy film Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo for the Reel Goats-directed visual.

Playing a male prostitute who poses as a front desk attendant at a hotel, G-Eazy makes his rounds throughout the hotel and offers his services to those in need throughout the building. Receiving a payment for each person he entertains, G-Eazy gives the lump sum to his boss, Mulatto. It’s not until the rapper reaches a certain threshold that he is allowed to get his hands on some money to keep. Rob Schneider, who starred in the Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo film, also appears in the music video.

The new collaboration between Mulatto and G-Eazy arrives after the West Coast rapper took a trip to the alternative world for his most recent project, Everything’s Strange Here, back in June. Across the project’s 11 songs, G-Eazy handled most of the vocal responsibilities on it aside from features from Kossisko and Ashley Benson. Mulatto, on the other hand, shared her debut album last month with Queen Of Da Souf. The project, which arrived weeks after she was named a 2020 XXL Freshman, boasted 13 songs and features from Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more.

Watch the wild video for “Down” above.