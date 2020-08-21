Mulatto has had a year worth paying attention to and the Atlanta-based rapper looks to add on to her success with her newly-released Queen Of Da Souf album. Across the thirteen tracks, a highlight comes on her “Pull Up” collab with 21 Savage. Lending a rare 2020 verse to the fellow ATLien, 21 Savage backs up Mulatto’s confident raps that center around her preference with men, expensive bags, and other braggadocios bars with a verse laced with his trademark sinister demeanor. Taking the moment to celebrate a big life accomplishment before ending his verse, 21 Savage raps, “Never been friendly I don’t dap n****s / I done won a Grammy, I’m a rap n****.”

Queen Of Da Souf arrives after Mulatto landed a spot among the 2020 XXL Freshman class. Her inclusion in the class was well-deserved honor after her “Queen Of Da Souf” single went viral and was eventually remixed by Trina and Saweetie. The remix was followed by her “Muwop” release with Gucci Mane, which preceded a phenomenal rollout that earned her the attention of many new fans. Out now, in addition to features from 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, Queen Of Da Souf also sees guest appearances from City Girls, 42 Dugg, Trina, and Saweetie.

Listen to “Pull Up” above.

Queen Of Da Souf is out now via RCA. Get it here.