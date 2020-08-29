Mulatto’s hot streak continues with a brand new video for “Youngest N Richest,” off her debut album Queen Of Da Souf. It finds the rapper heading to country fields, her boastful bars raining on listeners with lines like “I ain’t stand no threat from no p*ssy ho, she just talking / That b*tch said I wouldn’t be shit and now look at her watchin’.”

Just last week, the ATL-bred rapper shared her full-length debut. Across the its 13 songs, Mulatto calls on City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, and more to provide verses of their own. Prior to the album, Mulatto was one of 13 names to be included in this year’s XXL Freshman Class, joing other notable newcomers such as Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Polo G, and more.

Other releases from Mulatto that are worth noting include her “Queen Of Da Souf” remix with Trina and Saweetie and “Muwop,” featuring her favorite rapper of all time, Gucci Mane, both of which appear on Queen Of Da Souf.

You can watch the “Youngest N Richest” video above.

Queen Of Da Souf is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.

