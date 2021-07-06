Getty Image
G Herbo Says He And Polo G Will ‘Probably’ Make A Joint Album

G Herbo is less than a week removed from dropping his fourth album, 25, which arrives a little over a year after his third full-length effort, PTSD. As the rapper continues to promote his newest release, he also has his eyes set on the future. That could include a joint album with fellow Chicagoan Polo G, as he revealed in a recent interview with Bootleg Kev.

“I ain’t gon’ lie,” Herbo said. “To be honest, I’m working on some joint albums already. I wanna do a joint with Polo. Me and Polo [will] probably do a joint.” For what’s it worth the two rappers have slowly built up a collection of collaborations over the years. Their first came last year when Polo G joined Herbo for “Lawyer Fees” on PTSD. The next two arrived on the duo’s respective 2021 albums. Polo G called on Herbo for “Go Part 1” off Hall Of Fame before the two joined forces again for “Cry No More” with Lil Tjay, off 25.

Elsewhere in the Bootleg Kev interview, Herbo expressed an interest in making joint albums with Tee Grizzley and Lil Bibby.

You can watch the full Bootleg Kev interview in the video above.

25 is out now via Machine/Epic. Get it here.

