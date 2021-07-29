It’s been five years since Gallant saw his rise as an R&B singer begin thanks to the release of his debut album Ology. The project was widely celebrated for the singer’s songwriting and vocal presence throughout its sixteen songs. Gallant’s streak of impressive releases would continue with his sophomore album Sweet Insomnia and his second EP, Neptune, which he released earlier this year. The Maryland native continues to promote the project, which is filled with great music across eight tracks, with a brand new video for “Dynamite” with Brandy.

It begins with Gallant soulfully singing on the roof of a skyscraper that overlooks a serene city that surrounds him. While things around him are peaceful to start off, it becomes clear that something has gone wrong. Brandy later joins him on the roof to passionately sing her verse on the song. As they complete the song, a volcano that sits in the far distance erupts, shooting lava into the sky, and pushing the city Gallant stands above towards a state of destruction.

The video is the second Gallant’s released in support of his Neptune as it follows an effort for the EP’s lead single, “Comeback.” In addition to Brandy’s appearance on the project, Neptune also boasts strong appearances from Arin Ray and VanJess.

You can watch the visual for “Dynamite” above.

Neptune is out now via EMPIRE. Get it here.