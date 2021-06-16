Amorphous is having a huge year. After years of sharing DJ mash-ups of popular tracks from the present and the past, the viral producer is seeing his career take off, working with some of the industry’s biggest names. His latest big moment came during a studio session with Brandy and James Fauntleroy. The latter greeted the prospering producer at the door, but it seems to be his introduction to Brandy that moved him the most.

This big moment came not long after Amorphous joined forces with Kehlani for their first-ever collaboration “Back Together.” The track is a summer-ready anthem that speaks about refusing to commit to past lovers. He also spoke about recording the track with the singer during an interview with Uproxx. “I was super nervous going in,” he said. “I mean, it’s Kehlani, it’s my first major studio session. I’ve obviously been in the studio by myself and with friends. But to be working with a major recording artist, I felt a lot of pressure.”

Prior to that, Amorphous provided the production for Fat Joe and Diddy’s “Sunshine (The Light),” which sampled Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and “Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.”

