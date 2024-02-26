Jack Harlow has a major hit on his hands with “ Lovin On Me ,” as the single has so far spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A common way to keep a big song’s momentum going is to release a new remix featuring another artist, but is that something Harlow is looking to do?

Will Jack Harlow Release A “Lovin On Me” Remix?

It doesn’t look like it: Over the weekend, a TMZ staffer approached Harlow and asked, “You have the biggest song in the world, obviously. Are you going to do a remix?” He responded, “Uh, probably not, probably not. I gotta go.”

The original song itself is a bit of a remix, in a sense, as it’s built on a sample of Cadillac Dale’s 1995 song “Whatever (Bass Soliloquy).”

Harlow has had a relatively quiet 2024 so far, mostly just enjoying the success of “Lovin On Me,” which was released in November 2023. That year, he also released his latest album, Jackman. The project was well-received and he wrote at the time, “2 weeks have passed and I just wanna say the love & respect I’ve felt from not only my peers… but from YALL…the fans…the folks that have supported me from the beginning…it feels f*ckin amazing… I have never felt so connected to the people listening to my music…thank you.”

