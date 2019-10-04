“Hot Girl Fall” is just getting started, and Gucci Mane is celebrating with a fresh Megan Thee Stallion collaboration, a new track called “Big Booty.” The succinct two-minute track is built on a sample of 2 Live Crew’s “Hoochie Mama,” and on the song, Mane celebrates thickness with lyrics like, “She’s a big booty b*tch showing ass and cheeks / She’s a walking bag of money, she’s a masterpiece.” Thee Stallion touches on similar themes on her verse, rapping, “This the type of booty make a n**** drop his b*tch (wait) / This the type of ass when I get home, he washing dishes.”

This is the first collaboration between Mane and Thee Stallion, although it’s not the first time they’ve appeared on a release together: They both made contributions to the recent Control The Streets, Volume 2 compilation album. Mane hopped on “Intro” with Migos and Lil Yachty, while Thee Stallion linked up with Quavo and City Girls for “Pastor.”

It has not been made clear if “Big Booty” is set to appear on Gucci Mane’s recently announced upcoming album Woptober II, the sequel to the 2016 mixtape and a quick follow-up to Mane’s new album Delusions Of Grandeur, which only just came out in June. When Woptober II was announced, it was also revealed that Mane is finally and oh-so-appropriately teaming up with Gucci for a new ad campaign.

Watch the lyric video for “Big Booty” above.

