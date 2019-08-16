Atlanta label Quality Control has made a name for themselves by signing up-and-coming rappers who quickly rise to fame like Migos, Lil Yachty, and more recently, City Girls. The record label put out their second iteration of their Control The Streets mixtape which showcases the fresh talent on the scene. Control The Streets Volume 2 dropped Friday and its 36 tracks feature everyone from Travis Scott to DaBaby. Most notably, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, and City Girls teamed up with Murda Beatz for the track “Pastor” that should become the next summer anthem.

Quavo is the first to jump on Murda Beatz’s quick-tempo rhythm with a short hook. “I don’t stick to the script,” he starts.

“Pastor” proves Megan Thee Stallion deserves the attention she’s been getting lately. The rapper has a flow which can’t be compared to many others. Fresh from recording the hit song “Hot Girl Summer” with Nicki Minaj, Meg proves she can keep impressing on “Pastor.” “I just landed, I ain’t pack a bag, I ain’t plan shit / Sent him all my info and I told him, ‘Get it handled,'” she raps.

Yung Miami is the last to jump on the track. The rapper has been holding her own since her City Girls counterpart, JT, wound up incarcerated for fraud. “Look b*tch I’m hood, I ain’t actin’ / And I’m good I ain’t askin,'” she raps.

Ahead of “Pastor” and the Control The Streets Volume 2 mixtape, Quality Control shared the singles “Baby” and “Come On.”

Quality Control’s mixtape Control The Streets Volume 2 is streaming everywhere. Listen to “Pastor” above.