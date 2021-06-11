Gucci Mane is releasing his new album Ice Daddy next week and employs his 1017 Records artist Pooh Shiesty on the single, “Like 34 & 8,” as well as the accompanying music video. The video features the two rappers performing their verses wearing some of their chunkiest jewelry while surrounded by boisterous backup dancers dressed as cheerleaders. They also wear “New 1017” jerseys, paying homage to the inspirations behind the song: Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, who famously wore the numbers when they won their three back-to-back NBA championships for the LA Lakers in 2000-02.

While Gucci and Pooh have indicated some powerful chemistry since the 2020 relaunch of 1017 Records as The New 1017, the last few weeks haven’t been kind to the label’s burgeoning roster of Southern rap stars. It has appeared that Pooh Shiesty really lived the lifestyle he rapped about on songs like “Ugly” and “Lifers,” when Pooh Shiesty was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery after a shooting at King Of Diamonds in Miami. Before that, 1017 artist Foogiano was sentenced to five years in prison after skipping house arrest for a friend’s funeral. It’s been a tough month for Gucci Mane, but overcoming adversity has been his brand for years. He could very well bounce back by Christmas, especially if Ice Daddy performs to the standards he’s set over a decade of consistently fire releases.

Watch Gucci Mane’s “Like 34 & 8” video above.

