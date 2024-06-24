Gunna’s album One Of Wun, is one of the best hip-hop albums of 2024 so far, and the Atlanta superstar is keeping its momentum going with the video for “Back In The A.” As the title suggests, the contemplative clip finds Gunna back in his hometown (albeit in a hotel room), surrounded by the high-end clothing and accessories for which he’s earned his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most fashion-forward faces.

Gunna just wrapped up his Bittersweet Tour at the State Farm Arena in his hometown — making the release of “Back In The A” even more fitting — and fans were amused to see a familiar face among the fans in attendance. Jeffrey Williams Sr., the father of Gunna’s mentor Young Thug, was front row at the concert, cheering harder than almost anyone after previously defending Gunna from accusations of snitching from former partner-in-rhyme Lil Baby.

“Back In The A” is the third single from One Of Wun, following the March release of “Prada Dem” with Offset and the May release of “WhatsApp (Wassam),” which he dropped to announce the album’s release date.

Watch Gunna’s “Back In The A” video above.

One Of Wun is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment.